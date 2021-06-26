4 dead, 1 injured in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico’s largest city.

Albuquerque police say the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the city’s west side.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says the balloon pilot is among the dead.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

A hot-air balloon envelope falls from the sky near Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

No identities have been released.

He says the multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to thousands of homes.

The gondola crashed to the ground, and the balloon envelope floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.