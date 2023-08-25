CLEVELAND (WJW) – Four cats were killed, a snake was rescued and residents are displaced after a house fire that broke out in Cleveland on Friday.

According to officials, firefighters were called to a home on E. 168th Street, north of Villaview Road.

Investigators say two adults made it out safely, but four cats were killed in the fire.

A pet snake, which was rescued from the home, received oxygen from first responders at the scene. It’s now in stable condition.

Investigations say the fire, which was ruled as accidental, caused $150,000 in damages.

Red Cross is now working to help the people who lived there.