ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A judge on Thursday set a total $3 million bond for the suspect in a series of shootings randomly targeting motorcyclists in Lorain County, one of which was fatal.

Isaiah D. Makuch, 24, of Elyria, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 30-year-old Trey Anthony Sukey, of Lorain, who was shot while riding his motorcycle on Lake Avenue in Elyria Township just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, according to authorities. Makuch is also charged with firing the weapon in a prohibited area.

Makuch was arraigned by video from the Lorain County jail on Thursday morning. A judge set his bond for the murder charge at $2 million and the firearm charge at $1 million, court records show.

Authorities said Makuch was targeting motorcyclists when he opened fire then and two other times earlier that evening: Near the intersection of state Route 58 and Cooper Foster Park Road; and near the intersection of North Leavitt Road and state Route 2.

Makuch told investigators he had no motive for the attacks.

“He was having some type of manic episode,” Lorain County Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Vansant told FOX 8 News. “There are some things that he conveyed to us that I’m not at liberty to release right now, but every indication he gave us was that there was some episode that he was having mentally.”

Makuch remains in the Lorain County jail. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 31.