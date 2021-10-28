3K residents in this city will get $1K in COVID, poverty relief every month for a year

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Three thousand Los Angeles residents will each recieve $1,000 every month for one year as part of a new pilot program for those impacted by poverty and the effects of COVID-19.

The city is one of many that have instituted their own stimulus-type programs due to the pandemic.

“One thousand dollars a month can dramatically change a family’s circumstance, helping them to meet basic needs and eliminate the stress of living paycheck to paycheck,” Abigail Marquez, general manager of the Community Investment for Families Department, said in a release. “The emotional burdens and financial challenges that emerged due to COVID have especially devastated Angelenos living below the poverty threshold and will outlast the pandemic itself.”

The application through the Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot opens Friday to those who meet eligibility requirements. BIG: LEAP is being funded by taxpayer money.

According to the program website, there will be no restrictions on how the money can be spent by qualifying participants, who will be randomly selected. They will receive the money each month on a debit card.

To qualify, residents must live in the city and be 18 years of age or older. They must also be at an income level at or below the federal poverty level and have at least one dependent or be pregnant. They also must have experienced economic and/or medical hardship due to COVID-19.

The first disbursement will happen in January 2022.

States that previously began programs to dole out additional payments for residents include Florida, where first responders were to get a one-time relief payment of up to $1,000 through the Florida’s Heroes initiative.

In New Mexico, more than 4,000 low-income households were also to receive a one-time payment of $750.

There have been three rounds of federal stimulus payments for all Americans.

No stimulus relief is available for residents of Ohio at this time.

The White House and leaders in Congress have not given any indication a fourth payment will be approved for all Americans,