39-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland’s east side, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a gas station in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers responded to the HP Gas Station located at 13900 Kinsman Road around 12:15 a.m. Friday for reports of a man shot.

When Cleveland police arrived on scene, paramedics were reportedly treating the victim, a 39-year-old man who had been shot in his head.

He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment and later pronounced dead.

Police interviewed several people at the scene, but all of them said they did not witness the shooting.

This matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Cleveland police.

