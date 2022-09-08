Woman use smartphones to find what they are interested in. Searching information data on internet networking concept

(WJW) – To keep up with the very changing times, each Fall the Merriam-Webster Dictionary adds words to the dictionary.

This year, they added 370 new words.

Even “pumpkin spice” made the list, as well as abbreviations like “FWIW” and “ICYMI.”

Some of the additions may be viewed as “adorkable,” just one of the informal words that Merriam-Webster says have weaved their way into our everyday language.

Other words emerged from the pandemic, such as subvariant, booster dose, and emergency use authorization.

Other attention-catching words added, include:

adorkable informal : socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing

baller informal : excellent, exciting, or extraordinary especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle

dumbphone: a cell phone that does not include advanced software features (such as email or an internet browser) typically found on smartphones.

Galentine’s Day : a holiday observed on February 13th as a time to celebrate friendships especially among women

laggy : having a delayed or slow response (as to a user’s input) : marked or affected by lag

MacGyver slang : to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand

metaverse 1 computing : a persistent virtual (see VIRTUAL sense 2) environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual virtual realities also : any of the individual virtual environments that make up a metaverse 2 cosmology : the hypothetical combination of all co-existing or sequentially existing universes

mud season : a time of year (such as early spring) that is characterized by excessively muddy ground’

shrinkflation : the practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price

side hustle : work performed for income supplementary to one’s primary job

sponcon : content (see CONTENT entry 1 sense 1c) posted usually by an influencer on social media that looks like a typical post but for which the poster has been paid to advertise a product or service

yeet interjection, slang — used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm yeet verb : to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown

janky informal : of very poor quality : JUNKY; also : not functioning properly or adequately

The full list can be found, here.