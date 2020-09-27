37-year-old man shot, killed on east side, Cleveland police report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland detectives are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly shot on the east side Friday night.

Police responded to the corner of Colfax Road and Minnie Street around 10 p.m. that evening, after a loud party had been reported in the area. Upon arrival, police were told a man had been shot and the victim was reportedly discovered on a sidewalk with multiple gun shot wounds.

The 37-year-old victim was then sent to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to a police report, investigators did interview witnesses who all said they only heard shots fired. No arrests have been made in this case, police said.

Those with information pertaining to this incident can reach out to detectives directly at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be made at 216-25-CRIME, the Crimestoppers number.

