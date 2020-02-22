$36K reward offered for safe return of missing Tennessee toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — Authorities are offering a $36,000 reward for the safe return of a missing Tennessee toddler.

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn Mae Boswell who was reported missing this week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says she was last seen on December 26.

The girl — who is 2-feet tall, 28 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes — was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

The TBI believes people traveling in a gray 2007 BMW have information about Boswell's whereabouts.

On Friday, Sullivan County Jeff Cassidy announced that he would be starting a reward fund in effort to bring Boswell home safely.

On Saturday, the sheriff provided an update on social media, saying that the reward has reached $36,000 thanks to generous people and companies.

Anyone with information regarding Boswell's whereabouts asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423)279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Continuing coverage, here.