36-year-old is youngest COVID-19 death in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – More than 4,200 of Ohio’s coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County.

The state of Ohio reports 33,915 COVID-19 cases.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County health departments report a combined 4,211 cases and 226 deaths.

Cuyahoga is behind Franklin and Lucas counties in overall deaths.

According to CCBH, there are 3,063 coronavirus cases their department has seen.

184 people have died.

The youngest death is a 36-year-old, which is a newly reported death since the CCBH press conference last week.

There are 546 new coronavirus cases reported in the county over the last week and 16 new deaths.

The most recent death was reported Thursday and new infections were reported as recently as Wednesday.

PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES

County Executive Armond Budish, CCBH Director Heidi Gullett, Health Commissioner Terry Allan are all scheduled to speak

Dr. Pam Davis, MD, Ph.D. will also be speaking from Case School of Medicine

Allan is talking about Gov. Mike DeWine’s move to test people in nursing homes

Allan says they’ve investigated 1900 complaints to the health department

Feb 28 – May 26 are dates of transmission

“Transmission continues robustly in our community,” says Dr. Gullett

Coronavirus recoveries are over 1,000

The age range of cases is 1-week-old to 102-years-old

57% of cases are female

Significantly more new cases in the last week than recoveries according to Dr. Gullett

20% of cases are healthcare workers, 10% are hospitalized

43% of cases have preexisting conditions

48% of ICU coronavirus admissions identify as black

Dates of death extend from March 20 to May 28

Age of deaths is 36 to 101

“We have a lot of ongoing transmissions related to different clusters,” Dr. Gullett says

“The models predict an increase in cases,” Dr. Gullett says

13,300 people were tested last week

Over three weeks of testing the infection rate is 7%

“We’re a long way from being out of the woods,” says Allan

