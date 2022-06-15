CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A $35,000 reward is being offered for information in the May murder of a 23-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man.

Giovanni Stanford was shot and killed at 11:12 p.m. on May 26, according to police. The suspect fled the scene immediately. The Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bureau is still actively investigating the case.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered by the Summit County Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department has also been informed that an additional $30,000 reward is being offered by a private donor for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible in the murder.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181, Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls tip line at 330-971-8477, where information can be left anonymously.