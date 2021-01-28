35 years later: Remembering the Challenger space shuttle explosion that killed 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WJW) — It’s been 35 years since seven astronauts were killed when the Challenger space shuttle exploded 73 seconds after launch.

Among those on board was New Hampshire high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, who had been chosen by NASA to be the first teacher in space.

The other six crew members were payload specialist Gregory Jarvis, mission specialist Judith A. Resnik, mission commander Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, mission specialist Ronald E. McNair, pilot Mike J. Smith and mission specialist Ellison S. Onizuka.

NASA says a booster engine broke apart, causing the explosion.

NASA Kennedy Space Center commemoriated them wiht a ceremony Thursday.

It was the first time NASA lost an astronaut during a flight.

On February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the atmosphere, killing all seven onboard.