35-year-old is youngest COVID-19 death in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – More than 4,200 of Ohio’s coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County.

The state of Ohio reports 33,915 COVID-19 cases.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County health departments report a combined 4,211 cases and 226 deaths.

Cuyahoga is behind Franklin and Lucas counties in overall deaths.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will update the county response to coronavirus in a press conference Friday morning.

According to CCBH, there are 3,063 coronavirus cases their department has seen.

184 people have died.

The youngest death is a 35-year-old, which is a newly reported death since the CCBH press conference last week.

There are more than 546 coronavirus cases reported in the county over the last week and 16 new deaths.

