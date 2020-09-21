35 missing Northeast Ohio children recovered by U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Operation Safety Net has led to the recovery of 35 Northeast Ohio children in a joint operation by U.S. Marshals, the Cleveland Division of Police, East Cleveland Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, and Newburgh Heights police.

It’s also a partnership with FOX 8 News.

35 missing and endangered children between the ages of 13 and 18 were recovered during the operation.

Just over 20% of those were tied to human trafficking, according to U.S. Marshals.

In a press release, they say only five cases that were referred to the Marshals Task Force remain open.

The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has created a permanent Missing Child Unit based on the results of the operation, the press release states.

The missing children were recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Florida.

If you have tips to share about missing children, call the tip line at 1-866-492-6833.