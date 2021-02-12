3,305 COVID-19 cases, 2,559 deaths as Ohio works to reconcile underreported fatalities

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state as it works to reconcile about 4,000 underreported deaths from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 3,305 COVID-19 cases, 2,559 deaths, 142 hospitalizations and nine intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. About 2,500 of those deaths are part of ODH reconciling its data.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health announced as many as 4,000 COVID-19 were underreported through the state’s system. They will be added to the death count over the coming week.

“Process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths began in October. The largest number of deaths were from November and December. Although being reported this week, the deaths will reflect the appropriate date of death on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard,” the state health department said in a news release on Wednesday.

Until the vaccine is widely available, we must continue following COVID-19 precautions: wear your mask; practice social distancing; wash your hands regularly; and don't gather in large groups.

There have have been 934,742 cases and 15,136 fatalities in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s presumed that 851,653 have recovered.

A little more than 10 percent of Ohio’s population, or 1.2 million people, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the last 24 hours, vaccines were started in 38,839 Ohioans.