330,000 children were victims of sex abuse in Catholic Church in France: Report

PARIS (AP) — The head of France’s Catholic bishops conference is asking forgiveness from the estimated 330,000 victims of child sex abuse by the church found in a groundbreaking report.

The report was released Tuesday after extensive research in France’s first major reckoning with the issue.

The President of the Conference of Bishops of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said Tuesday “we are appalled” at the conclusions of the report and the numbers of victims.

“Their voices are shaking us, their numbers afflict us,” he said.

“I wish on that day to ask for pardon, pardon to each of you,” he told the victims.

The commission that compiled the report urged compensation for victims and strong action from the church.

The 2,500-page document prepared by an independent commission comes as the Catholic Church in France, like in other countries, seeks to face up to shameful secrets that were long covered up.

The report says an estimated 3,000 child abusers — two-thirds of them priests — worked in the church during that period.

The commission worked for 2 1/2 years, listening to victims and witnesses and studying church, court, police and press archives starting from the 1950s. A hotline launched at the beginning of the probe received 6,500 calls from alleged victims or people who said they knew a victim.