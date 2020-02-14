33-year-old is Cuyahoga County’s latest flu death

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A 33-year-old North Olmsted man died of the flu this week, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said on Friday.

This brings the total number of flu-related deaths in the county to nine. Last week, a 47-year-old and a 73-year-old died of the flu.

The board of health said flu activity remains very high for the second-straight week. There have been 1,045 confirmed cases of the flu this season in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said it is never too late to get the flu shot.

