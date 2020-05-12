33 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 33 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s. There were no new fatalities, the health department said. There have been a total of 1,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Cleveland and 41 deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 25,250 confirmed and probable cases in the state with 1,436 deaths.

More notes from the city of Cleveland here:

Hopkins International Airport Updates

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) has been updating a dedicated COVID-19 page on its website as new information becomes available to help guests who may be traveling during this time.

The website, www.clevelandairport.com/covid-19, includes info on which concessions are still open, security checkpoint updates, airline information including current non-stop destinations, parking information and what we’re doing to keep guests and staff safe. Follow CLE on social media for more updates.

The Department of Port Control (DPC) continues to sanitize and disinfect high traffic areas at the airport multiple times daily. Airport staff has developed, tested and deployed sprayers that apply product in an effort to rapidly sanitize and disinfect large and high traffic areas. The Airport recently purchased shields that will be deployed at our information counters, police podiums, common use gates and other locations as needed. Also, the airport has started placing social distancing stickers in the facility and has purchased washable cloth face coverings for each DPC employee.

In the last few days we’ve started seeing a slight uptick in passenger traffic. With social distancing measures in place and only one checkpoint open, it’s important for guests to arrive early for their flights. On a monthly basis, airlines report their numbers to the airport, which compiles the data. It usually takes until about the third week of the month to get all the data for the previous month compiled. As of right now, the only report available is for the first three months of the year and that information can be found on our website here: https://www.clevelandairport.com/about-us/facts-figures

Waste Collection Fee Fixed Rate

City of Cleveland residential properties are charged a fixed monthly fee of $8.75 per unit for solid waste collection and disposal. This fee is included in the property owner’s monthly water bill and is due when water charges are due. View information about the solid waste collection fee and exemptions here.

Cleveland Police Updates

Due to health related concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of Police Week events have been cancelled throughout the country. The Cleveland Division of Police will hold a brief ceremony tomorrow, May 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Greater Cleveland Peace Officer’s Memorial. In keeping with social distancing standards, this event is not open to the public or media but will be streamed live via the Cleveland Police Facebook page.