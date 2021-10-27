32 years since Amy Mihaljevic’s murder

(In the video player above: New clues in the murder of Amy Mihaljevic.)

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– Thirty-two years after the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic, the case remains unsolved.

The student at Bay Middle School was last seen alive on Oct. 27, 1989. She told her mother she was auditioning for the fifth-grade choir after school, but when class let out, she walked down the road to the Bay Village Square Shopping Center.

Two witnesses reported seeing Amy at the plaza that afternoon. One even spotted a man approach her and guide her to the parking lot. The abduction likely happened between 2:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The timeline below goes through the events of Oct. 27, 1989.

About an hour later, Margaret Mihaljevic got a call from her daughter. She assumed her daughter was just checking in after school, but when Margaret got home from work, Amy wasn’t there. She checked with friends and neighbors, and went to the school. Her bike was there, but still no Amy.

Investigators said Amy received a phone call in the days before her kidnapping. The caller offered to help the girl pick out a gift for her mom to celebrate a job promotion.

The search for the 10-year-old ended on Feb. 8, 1990. A jogger found her body in a Ruggles Township field in Ashland County. Nearby, authorities discovered a homemade curtain and a blanket that were used while transporting the body. In 2016, testing revealed hairs on the curtain matched the Mihaljevics’ dog. Investigators said they believe they originated where the homicide occurred.

About 1,000 feet from where Amy Mihaljevic’s body was found, authorities found this curtain and a blanket. (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office)

Amy was dressed in the same clothes she was wearing the day she was taken. The FBI said she was stabbed and suffered head trauma.

The fifth grader had several items with her the day of her abduction that were never recovered, including a turquoise horse earring, black ankle boots and a black leather binder.

Anyone with information on Amy Mihaljevic’s murder should call the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Written tips can be emailed to jelish@cityofbayvillage.com or mailed to the police department, 28000 Wolf Rd., Bay Village 44140.