32-year-old woman killed after crashing into semi-tractor trailer in Ashtabula, OSHP says

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a deadly crash on Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened around 11:15 a.m. on Griswold Road near West 20th St. in Ashtabula.

A semi-tractor trailer was making a left turn from a private drive when a Ford truck coming from the other direction hit the trailer.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on scene. The semi driver was not hurt.

Troopers say it does not appear alcohol or drugs were involved.

