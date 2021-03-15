31-year-old man killed at Cuyahoga Valley National Park

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Agents from the Cleveland Division of the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and agents from the National Park Service Investigative Service Branch are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the head in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

It happened in the Terra Vista Natural Study Area in Valley View.

Matthew Dunmire’s body was found on March 9, but investigators believe the death happened several days before.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says Dunmire, 31, was shot in the head.

The death has been reported as a homicide.

Law enforcement is asking anyone that may have information regarding this individual or circumstances surrounding his death to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO.