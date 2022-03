Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

(WJW) — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Thursday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials were called to the park for a 31-year-old found dead by a hiker.

The autopsy was performed and there was no evidence of foul play, the medical examiner says.

Results are pending toxicology studies. Hypothermia may have played a role.

The man’s identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.