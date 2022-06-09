AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– There is now a $30,000 reward for information in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming.

The teen was found in the parking lot near the basketball courts at the I Promise School on West Market Street in Akron on June 2. He died of blunt force head injury, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Akron police said they believe Liming, a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center, was in a car with three others shooting a SPLATRBALL Bead Blaster. The teens used the gel soft gun on “unsuspecting people,” causing a fight with the suspects, according to investigators.

Private donors contributed $25,000 to Summit County Crime Stoppers’ reward of $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also test TIPSCO with the info to 27437.