3,000 appointments now available for Lake County mass vaccination event next week

**Related Video Above: Watch a mass vaccination site in Maple Heights.**

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A mass COVID-19 vaccination event is coming to Lake County Wednesday, with another one on the way next week.

While slots for the Mentor High School-held event are already filled for March 31, there are currently about 3,000 appointments available for the April 7 one taking place at Lakeland Community College.

“Our main priority is to safely vaccinate as many individuals in Lake County who want it, so we can get back to our families, our school, and to work,” Health Commissioner Ron Graham said in a statement.

Those looking to schedule an appointment for April 7 can do so right here. Those without internet access can also call 440-350-2684 on Mondays and Tuesdays, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for help registering for an appointment.

Those who miss out on these two events should know that more clinics are currently being scheduled, with new appointments opening every Monday.

Find out more about the events at the Lake County General Health District website.