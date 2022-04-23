MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Three sisters are making history as the youngest people to open up their very own business at Great Lakes Mall.

Saturday, 6-year-old Raveah, 7-year-old Riley and 10-year-old Myah proudly opened up their self-care business Skin District Store with the help of their parents.

The store, located next to JCPenney, is selling organic products like body scrubs and shampoos and soaps.

The idea came out of the pandemic, when the family started making self-care products in their home.

