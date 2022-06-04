ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A single bouquet of flowers laid across a bench in the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks Saturday. A reminder that families and friends of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge marked three years without answers in the murders of their loved ones.

The two were shot and killed in broad daylight back on June 4, 2019. Three years later, the crime is still unsolved.

Recently, Brown’s family put up signs again around the bench in the Metroparks asking for tips.

Brown’s family told the FOX 8 I-Team that they got the Metroparks police in touch with a nationally known group of private investigators but police never followed through.

Despite a reward of $100,000, investigators say little information has come out about the murders.

The Metroparks issued a statement, that reads in part, “Our priority remains bringing justice for the victims and their families. The investigation of this case continues in collaboration with the FBI. We have not ruled out working with the (private organization).”