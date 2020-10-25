3-year-old Texas boy dies after accidentally shooting self at his birthday party, sheriff reports

PORTER, Texas (WJW) — A 3-year-old Texas boy has reportedly died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest Saturday, sheriff’s officials said.

In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Porter, Texas, at around 4:15 p.m., where a family had gathered to celebrate the 3-year-old’s birthday.

The call had been in reference to a welfare check, but after arriving at the home, investigators learned that the 3-year-old had been shot.

The family and friends gathered at the residence reportedly told officials they were all playing a game of cards when they heard a gun go off.

After some investigation, officials said the child discovered the firearm after it had fallen out of a family member’s pocket.

Officials reported taking the child to a nearby fire station, but that he was pronounced dead there.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident,” the sheriff’s department said in the statement.

