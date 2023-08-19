LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital Saturday evening, Lakewood police reported.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Detroit Avenue and Cohassett Avenue just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police said the child was responsive and was with their parents. The driver of the vehicle that hit the child was also on the scene.

Injuries were described as non-life threatening, but the 3-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

It is not clear what led to the crash or how fast the vehicle was moving at the time.

No one was arrested or charged in the incident, police said. They said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.