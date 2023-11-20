GARY, Ind. (WJW) — Police continue to investigate following the tragic shooting of a 2-year-old child involving his 3-year-old brother Friday in Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Police Department said last week the shooting allegedly took place after the 3-year-old found an unsecured gun.

The boys’ mother then told police at the hospital the gun had been stored in her purse, according to People, and that it had been accidental.

So far, no one involved in the case has been charged, Gary police confirmed to People. The names of the children and their mother have not been released.

In a Facebook statement, the Gary Police Department told gun owners to keep their guns secure with either a lock or in a box.

“A gun in a purse – that is not in a holster – is very reckless,” Commander Samuel Roberts told People. “Because anything in the purse might strike the trigger.”