CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police released new information on the shooting of a 3-year-old girl.

It happened at the Rainbow Terrace apartments in Garden Valley on Wednesday at about 2 a.m.

Police said it started with an argument over a vehicle between the girl’s mother and a 26-year-old man. The man tried to run over the victims and fired shots, police said. A 28-year-old man also fired his weapon.

The toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The 28-year-old was shot in the arm.