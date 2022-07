CANTON, Ohio (WJW) -The Canton Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler who was run over in a driveway.

It happened around in the 200 block of Blossom Ct. NE. around 2 p.m. on July 2nd.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the driveway. The child was taken to the hospital where he died.

No one is charged at this time.