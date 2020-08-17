3-year-old ringing bell at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital to celebrate last day of cancer treatment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND — A three-year-old is getting a celebratory send-off from University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital after a battle with kidney cancer.

The South Russell child originally diagnosed with a Wilm’s tumor will be ringing the recovery bell outdoors this afternoon, a long-standing tradition for pediatric patients on their last day of treatment.

A special parade of police, firefighters, family and friends is planned outside the family home later today to send well wishes and celebrate the milestone.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more on this story.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral