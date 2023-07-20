BUCKINGHAM, Florida (WJW) – A 7-year-old boy lost his life after being struck by a golf cart driven by his 3-year-old brother.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 3-year-old was operating the golf cart at a property in Southwest Florida when it approached a right curve near their residence.

Tragically, the cart collided with the 7-year-old boy, who was standing in the front yard. The impact caused critical injuries, and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the young boy was pronounced dead.

WINK news reported an attorney doubted any charges would be filed in the case.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are working to determine whether the older brother had been in the golf cart at any point and how the 3-year-old was able to operate it.

Investigators will assess whether any charges are warranted as part of their ongoing investigation.