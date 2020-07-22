3-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Norwalk mobile home park

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW)– A 3-year-old girl was killed during a hit-and-run in Norwalk Tuesday night.

It happened in the mobile home park on Jefferson Street at about 10:40 p.m.

Norwalk Police Chief Mike Conney said the girl and her siblings were in a private drive just outside their home. A black vehicle entered the complex, struck the toddler and left the scene. Conney said the other children yelled at the girl to get out of the way, but it was too late. There were no other injuries.

Their mother heard the screaming and rushed the little girl to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, but she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Norwalk Police Department at 419-663-6780.

