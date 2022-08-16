AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a tragic incident that killed a 3-year-old.

According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.

According to police, two vehicles were stopped next to each other in the parking lot of the Mon Buddhist Temple and the drivers were talking. Police say the child ran across the parking lot as the two vehicles were pulling away from one another, hitting the toddler.

The impact knocked the young girl to the ground. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

She was identified as Htaw Nyan.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old female, was unaware that she had struck the child.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factored in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. No one has been arrested or charged.