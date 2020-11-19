3-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday evening.

It happened at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments on Carson Avenue on Cleveland‘s east side.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, it is possible the shot came from inside the home as a result of individuals handing a gun. No arrests have been made.

Cleveland emergency medical officials said the victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(FOX 8 photo)

