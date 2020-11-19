CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday evening.
It happened at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments on Carson Avenue on Cleveland‘s east side.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, it is possible the shot came from inside the home as a result of individuals handing a gun. No arrests have been made.
Cleveland emergency medical officials said the victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- US surpasses 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 as infections surge
- Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes 14 states
- Lawmakers look toward distribution as Pfizer, Moderna announce COVID-19 vaccine results
- Cleveland Orchestra cancels 2020 Christmas concerts
- 3-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland