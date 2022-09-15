WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — City police have confirmed a 3-year-old was shot and killed.
Police responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Wes Haynes.
The victim was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Warrensville Hts Police say last night a 3 year old was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Clarkwood Parkway—no details released on how…police “still investigating”— Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 15, 2022
No further details have been released.