WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — City police have confirmed a 3-year-old was shot and killed.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Wes Haynes.

The victim was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Warrensville Hts Police say last night a 3 year old was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Clarkwood Parkway—no details released on how…police “still investigating” — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 15, 2022

No further details have been released.