3-year-old drowns in Ohio creek

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office today says a toddler drowned in a creek Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says dispatch received a call about a missing 3-year-old boy near the 2700 block of Fairview Road.

A family member found the child in a nearby creek before first responders arrived at the scene, according to the release.

Scioto Valley Fire took him to Marion General Hospital, then he was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he died.

The drowning remains under investigation.