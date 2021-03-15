3-year-old dies in Garfield Heights apartment fire

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Garfield Heights Fire Department says a child died in an apartment fire that happened Sunday night.

The fire chief tells FOX 8 that around 11:30 p.m., residents of the apartment complex on East 131st Street knocked on the fire department next door to alert firefighters to what was happening.

There was a fire on the second floor of the apartment complex.

Sadly, the fire chief says a child died in the fire. The medical examiner says the child was three years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

