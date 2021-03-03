3-year-old dies after falling through icy Olmsted Twp. pond; Police say father attempted rescue

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 3-year-old girl with autism has died after falling through an icy pond in Olmsted Township. Police say the child’s father also fell into the water after he attempted to rescue his daughter.

According to a press release from the Olmsted Township Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the 27000 block of Bagley Road around 1:26 p.m. after a 3-year-old girl went missing.

When officials arrived at the property, they found a man had fallen through a hole in an ice-covered pond. He was struggling to get out. He had attempted to rescue his daughter who, police say, had also fallen through the ice.

In an attempt to rescue the man, an officer crawled on the ice and reportedly fell through the ice as well. The officer was able to successfully pull the man to shore for treatment. The officer was not injured during the rescue.

Police say firefighters and medics retrieved the 3-year-old from the pond, however, she was unresponsive. Officials began CPR and she was transported to Southwest General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation.