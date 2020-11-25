3-year-old Cleveland boy shot in hand by stray bullet

CLEVELAND (WJW) The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the suspect who fired shots striking a 3-year-old boy in the hand.

According to police, the toddler and his mother were traveling in a vehicle along E.131 and Harvard just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired from an unknown location striking the car.

The child was taken to South Point Hospital and transferred to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

