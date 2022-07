CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three women were shot on Kempton Avenue Thursday night.

Police responded to the 10100 block shortly after 10 p.m.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, that a 44-year-old female was shot in the stomach, a 40-year-old female was shot in the leg and a 29-year-old female was shot in the thigh. All three were transported to the hospital.

Police are expected to release more information on the shooting soon.