CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man is accused of successfully or unsuccessfully robbing 10 retail stores at gunpoint over a three-week spree — all while on parole for an aggravated robbery conviction from 2014.

Lawrence Sturdivant, 32, was indicted Friday on 14 counts including interference with commerce by robbery; using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence; and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

He’s accused of robbing or attempting to rob nine Walgreens, Family Dollar and CVS stores in Cleveland and one Walgreens in Shaker Heights between Dec. 5, 2021, and Dec. 26, 2021, according to a news release from the office of Northern District U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler.

“In each instance, it is alleged that the defendant would enter the store and use a firearm to threaten, intimidate and coerce the cashiers into giving him money from the register drawers,” reads the release.

Sturdivant reportedly took about $100 to $200 in each successful robbery, in some instances telling cashiers, “I don’t want to shoot you” and “I’m not pointing the gun at you. I just want the money to feed my family.”

Investigators used eyewitness accounts, surveillance footage and cell phone data to link him to the robberies, according to his criminal complaint, filed in September.

The first of those alleged robberies happened less than seven months into Sturdivant’s five-year probation from his 2014 conviction. He also was barred from possessing firearms or ammunition because he is a felon, according to prosecutors.

He was imprisoned in September 2014, and his supervision started in May 2021, state corrections records show.

Court records show Sturdivant waived his detention hearing. No further court dates have been set.