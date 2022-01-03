3 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three teens have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of E. 118th Street where they found three teens injured with gunshot wounds.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the back, another 17-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old girl had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and wrist.

They were all transported by EMS to University Hospitals.

Cleveland police didn’t release any more information about the shooting at this time.