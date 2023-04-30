CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Three teens were shot during a fight in Canton on Saturday evening, according to police.

Police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Officers found three juveniles who had been shot at the scene. They were all taken to local hospitals by city firefighters with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Officers arrested two 15-year-old boys at the scene and took them to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Canton. One boy was charged with two counts of felonious assault and the other was charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Canton detectives at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Tip411 or to Stark County Crimestoppers.