CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three teenagers were injured in a shooting that happened in Cleveland on Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers were called to the 4000 block of Lee Road for reports of three males being shot.

Investigators say a 17-year-old was shot in the arm and 15-year-old was shot in the wrist. A bullet also grazed a 16-year-old’s leg, police say.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.