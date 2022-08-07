CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emergency crews were called to Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland Sunday evening when a truck reportedly struck several people, sources tell the I-Team.

A driver reportedly ran into or over a food stand.

There were at least three people injured and taken to the hospital in the incident, sources said, with at least one person suffering burns. Their conditions are not yet known.

The park is located at 3690 Seymour Avenue.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.