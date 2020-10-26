3 suspects wanted after car, credit cards stolen from 72-year-old man whose wife is at Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for three suspects wanted for aggravated robbery.

A 72-year-old man was reportedly at the Sunoco Gas Station on East 116th Street, when he was held up at gunpoint, police said. The victim reported his car and his wife’s credit cards stolen.

The car is a white Mazda CX-9 with Tennessee plate 947-GZD. Anyone with information about the incident or car is encouraged to reach out to Cleveland police.

The man, who is from Tennessee, told police he is in town for his wife to receive medical treatments at the Cleveland Clinic.

