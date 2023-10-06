***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three people were indicted Friday for the drive-by murder of 3-year-old Luis Diaz in Cleveland.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Juan Davis, 30-year-old Katherine Treadway and 28-year-old Devonte Parker.

According to investigators, the young boy was shot in the back while riding in his mom’s car on West 66th Street on Sept. 28. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 31-year-old man was also injured.

Four suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Davis and Treadway are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and other weapons charges.

Parker is charged with three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and other weapons charges.

They will be arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later time.

“The tragic death of this 3-year-old child was the direct result of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our county,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “My thoughts and prayers remain with all who were affected by this truly horrible act of violence. We will do everything in our power to seek justice on his behalf.”

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.