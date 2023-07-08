CLEVELAND (WJW) — A judge on Saturday morning set bond for each of the three suspects in the death of a 27-day-old baby in Cleveland at $1 million.

The boy’s mother, 21-year-old Diamond Caldwell, the father, 22-year-old Deondre Hairston, and 18-year-old Michael Berry, who is a relative of the child’s father, are now behind bars, each charged with a first-degree felony count of murder.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Caldwell on Thursday. Caldwell took her baby to a hospital on July 4 when he was unresponsive, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. He was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, caused by subdural hematoma, suggesting a head injury.

Each is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 18, court records show.