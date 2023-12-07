***Warning: The content in this story is disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The crimes have remained unsolved for years, but thanks to genetic testing, investigators have finally identified three suspects in cold-case sexual assaults that happened in Cleveland.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, their Genetic Operations Linking DNA (G.O.L.D.) unit used forensic genetic genealogy to identify the suspects, previously on file as John Doe #103, John Doe #10 and John Doe #161.

John Doe #103

A 72-year-old homeless woman was standing under the Detroit-Superior bridge back in September of 2000, court records state.

According to prosecutors, a suspect walked up to the woman, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene. The victim was helped by a good Samaritan and taken to a nearby hospital.

In October of 2001, a 21-year-old woman was walking by East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue when the suspect grabbed her by the neck, forced her through an opening in the fence and sexually assaulted her multiple times, investigators say.

Prosecutors say the suspect then stole money from the woman’s purse and left the scene.

A good Samaritan helped her to the Cleveland State University Police Station before she was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators linked the sexual assault cases together, but there were no leads on a suspect, prosecutors say. At the time, he was filed as John Doe #103.

Now, with help from genetic genealogists and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Kenneth Edmond, who is now 62.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Wednesday, Dec. 6. He’s charged with rape, kidnapping and robbery.

John Doe #10

According to investigators, in October of 1993, a 33-year-old was walking near West 64th Street and Clark Avenue when a van pulled up.

Four suspects forced the woman into the van, drove to Train Avenue and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors say. She was then tied up and shoved out of the vehicle, investigators say. She was later taken to the hospital.

Less than a year later, in June of 1994, a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by four suspects, prosecutors say.

After being forced out of a van, the woman reportedly ran to a nearby house and called police. She was later taken to the hospital.

Then, in August of 1998, a 27-year-old woman was standing near West 47th Street and Lorain Avenue when three people pulled up in a van, telling her to get inside, court records say.

According to prosecutors, once the woman got inside, she was sexually assaulted multiple times before the suspects left the scene. Investigators say a witness heard the woman screaming and called police. She was taken to the hospital.

An unidentified man was linked to all three cases. The man, filed as John Doe #10, would be charged with rape, kidnapping and robbery.

Through familial searching and DNA testing, investigators recently identified him as Carlis Conley, who was 79 when he died in 2012. The charges against him were dismissed because of his death.

John Doe #161

According to investigators, a 20-year-old woman was walking by East 97th Street and Kinsman Road in April of 2005 when a man pulled up and offered her a ride.

The suspect then drove under a bridge and sexually assaulted the woman, prosecutors say. She was later taken to a nearby hospital.

At the time, investigators weren’t able to identify a suspect, who would be charged with rape and kidnapping. He was filed as John Doe #161.

Investigators recently used familial searching and DNA testing to identify the suspect as Noland McKinnon, who was 48 when he died in 2018. The charges against him were dismissed because of his death.

“Our G.O.L.D. Unit continues to work with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to the victims of cold-case sexual assault cases,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a press release. “I am proud of the great work the G.O.L.D. Unit has done and I hope these three indictments can help these six victims find some semblance of closure.”